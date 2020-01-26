Increase number of Basti Dawakhanas to 350: KCR tells officials

By | Published: 4:37 pm

Hyderabad: With Basti Dawakhanas turning out to be a hit among the urban poor, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday instructed the officials concerned to increase their numbers from 118 to 350 within a month. He wanted the officials to operate at least two Basti Dawakhanas in each of the 150 divisions in the city.

In a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, the Chief Minister pointed out that Basti Dawakhanas in Hyderabad were functioning well and people were expressing their happiness over the services rendered to them.

“Under these circumstances, the number of Basti Dawakhanas should be increased substantially to cater to the needs of the people. We need to create more dawakhanas in localities where there is substantial population of SCs, STs, minorities and the poor,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter