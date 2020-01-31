Increase number of Jawahar Navodaya schools in TS: Vinod to Centre

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar has expressed his displeasure over the unfair inter-State allocation of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools in Telangana State. He has written to NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar to look into the issue and do justice to the State.

In his letter, Vinod Kumar said Navodaya schools are among the important institutions run by the Central government and were critical to supplementing the State efforts in spreading education to talented children from the under-privileged sections. He pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had repeatedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate new Navodaya schools in all 33 districts in the State.

“It is disturbing to note the skewed distribution of Centrally-aided schools in favour of Northern and Central India. With only nine schools in 33 districts for its 3.52 crore population, Telangana State has been grossly neglected. States with similar or lesser levels of population such as Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand and Assam have twice or thrice the number of Navodaya schools in Telangana State,” he asserted.

The TSPB vice-chairman pointed out that Rajiv Kumar had earlier emphasised the significance of India becoming a knowledge economy. He urged NITI Aayog to recommend to the Central government to build one Navodaya school in each district.

