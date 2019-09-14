‘Increase number of ventilators at MGM Hospital’

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Warangal Urban: All India Professionals’ Congress has organised one-day hunger strike at Ekashila park in the city on Saturday demanding the State government to increase the number of the ventilators at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH). AICC officials spokesperson Dasoju Shravan Kumar and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy have expressed their solidarity to hunger strike.

It may be recalled here that All India Professionals’ Congress district committee has conducted a signature campaign at MGM Centre in the city demanding the State government to increase the number of the ventilators at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sravan said that patients at the MGMH are facing many hardships and are also losing their precious lives due to shortage of the ventilators.

“Not only MGMH, many other government hospitals are facing the shortage of the ventilators, doctors, staff and equipment. The government must take immediate steps for the increase the number of the ventilators, filling the posts and arranging the equipment,” he added.

Sravan also found fault with those who lodged a complaint against the veterinary doctor charging him with negligence for the death of a dog in the ‘Pragathi Bhavan’. He also claimed that many people are losing their lives due to viral and other fevers in the State, mainly in the Agency areas, due to absence of the medical services.

“But the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not bothered to provide treatment to the people suffering from fevers and other diseases,” he alleged and demanded the State government to declare ‘Medical Emergency’ in the State. DCC president Rajender Reddy said that there are only six ventilators at the 1000 bed MGM Hospital and demanded the government to increase the number to the proportionate to the patients.

All India Professionals’ Congress district president Dr Puli Anil Kumar, Dr Perumandla Ramakrishna, Ramesh, Prashant, Srikanth and others sat on hunger strike.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter