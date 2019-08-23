‘Increase penalty for smoking in public spaces’

By | Published: 12:22 am

Taking a cue from revision of penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, efforts were being made to revise the penalties for smoking in public spaces and other amendments to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA). Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI) Chief Executive, Bhavna B Mukhopadhyay shares more such plans.

Q: Why amendments were proposed to COPTA Act, 2003?

A: This Act was introduced in 2003 and there is a need to amend it. The penalty for smoking in public place is upto Rs 200, which is hardly a deterrent for smokers. Like road safety penalties revision, if COTPA rules violations attract heavy penalties, people may become more cautious. Public spaces smoking penalty should be increased to a minimum of Rs 10,000.

Q: Is it only about revision of penalties?

A: A COPTA Amendment Committee was constituted to suggest more measures for effective implementation of the law. Designated smoking areas should be done away at many places. For example, if a designated smoking place is provided at a restaurant and the waiters are made to serve snacks and food, he or she is subjected to passive smoking. Like this, the sale of loose cigarettes should be banned and advertisement violations at point of sale should be checked. These suggestions were made to the Central Government in 2016.

Q: If e-cigarettes are harmful and banned in 14 States, why are they not banned across the country?

A: Already, orders have been issued to the State governments. More importantly, the COTPA Act was brought in the year 2003 and e-cigarettes were not introduced by then. The consumption is still minimal but it has to be nipped in the bud.

Q: How effective is quit line service?

A: The Quit Today call 1800-11-2356 is operated by Central Government and nearly 6,000 calls are received every day from persons willing to quit smoking. To help such persons, efforts are being made to re-route the calls to local call centres from where the user is identified and local language is used to communicate with them. Lot of infrastructure is required and efforts are being made accordingly. Hopefully, next year the service may be introduced.

Q: Is there a rise in women smokers or tobacco users?

A: Yes, women constitute 14.2 per cent of tobacco users in the country and 12.8 per cent among adults, who opt for smokeless tobacco. While in urban areas, many women consider it as a style statement or other reasons, those in rural areas consume it due to lack of awareness. Every year, there is a slight increase in the percentage of women smokers or tobacco users.

