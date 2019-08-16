‘Increase people’s participation in policy making,’ says Arun Maira

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Former member of Planning Commission and chairman of Boston Consulting Group, Arun Maira said think networks were the need of the hour to solve the complex problems faced by India while local solutions should be explored for the global problems.

Delivering a talk on “Transforming: Your Well-being, and the Nation’s too” organized by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here, he said though experts’ ideas were needed to solve the problems, policy makers must strive hard to increase people’s participation to find out practical solutions to the problems. At the same time, policy makers must listen to the problems being faced by the people. As it was not happening, problems were arising. “We should first listen to others to know as how the whole system is working,” he said.

He underscored the need for utilizing the resources keeping in view the needs of future generation. Maira proposed two theories with the first being a new clinical tool kit with three disciplines – ethical reasoning, systems thinking and deep listening. The second was the new theory of action to look for local solutions to global problems and think networks and not organizations.

He later responded to questions posed by the participants. Echoing the views of Maira, ASCI chairman K Padmanabhaiah said the former’s speech was thought-provoking and thanked him for enlightening the participants. Former ISB Dean Ajith Rangnekar was also present on the occasion.

