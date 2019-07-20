Increased pensions brings festive mood in Khammam

By | Published: 12:55 am

Khammam/Kothagudem: Festive atmosphere took over Khammam as the officials presented proceedings of enhanced Aasara pensions to the beneficiaries on Saturday.

MLA P Ajay Kumar and District Collector RV Karnan distributed the proceedings to aged persons, widows, physically challenged, beedi workers and others.

Collector Karnan informed that with the enhancement of pensions, Rs 360 crore would be spent annually and Rs 5 crore monthly for giving pensions in the district. The existing beneficiaries need not apply again for availing pensions. The State government has made all the arrangements to credit pensions into beneficiaries bank accounts directly, the Collector said.

MLA Ajay Kumar said that the decision to double the pensions was historic and by reducing the age limit for the pension would benefit a large number of people.

The State government has introduced welfare schemes covering the new born children to aged persons, he added. Nearly 46 lakh people are getting the benefits of Aasara scheme, the MLA added.

“The people of Telangana are lucky as no other state in the country is implementing welfare schemes like Telangana government does,” said Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Rajat Kumar Saini.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswar Rao has thanked CM for offering enhancing the pensions. The state has become a model for the country in implementing welfare schemes, he added.

MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, K Upender Reddy, S Venkata Veeraiah, B Haripriya and others were present among others

