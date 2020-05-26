Increased urbanization causing heavy rainfall events in South India: Study

By | Published: 2:52 pm

Hyderabad: An increasing urbanization in Telangana and Tamil Nadu is likely to enhance the rainfall during heavy rainfall events by 20 percent to 25 per cent.

This was suggested in a study conducted by a team of researchers led by Prof. Karumuri Ashok from the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) who examined whether a common factor, the changing Land use Land Cover (LULC) in the southern states has any implications for the heavy rainfall events.

According to the researchers, cities of South India have reported several heavy rainfall events in the last few years. They include the extreme rainfall in Chennai and nearby areas in Tamil Nadu in December 2015, the heavy rainfall over Hyderabad and adjoining regions in Telangana in September 2016, and the extreme rainfall event in Kerala in August 2018.

The researchers said that these three states differ in their geographical locations, and also the season in which they receive rainfall.

Kerala, located on the southwest Indian coast off Arabian Sea receives heavy rainfall during the summer monsoon from June-September. Tamil Nadu, off the Bay of Bengal, receives rainfall mainly during the northeast monsoon (October-December), they said, adding that the land-locked state Telangana receives the bulk of its annual rainfall during the summer monsoon season.

According to the researchers, the study showed that precipitation during heavy rainfall events in these states has significantly increased from 2000 to 2017.

The researchers who used LULC data from ISRO, and by conducting 2 km resolution simulation experiments of 12 heavy rainfall events over the states, have said that they found distinct LULC changes in these three states, which led to higher surface temperatures and a deeper and moist boundary layer. These, in turn, caused a relatively higher convective available potential energy and, consequently, heavier rainfall, they said.

Prof. Ashok felt that improving the density of observational rainfall and other weather parameters may help in forecasting of extreme rainfalls at the city level.

The findings of the study were reported recently in the ‘Quarterly Journal of Royal Meteorological Society’ https://rmets.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/qj.3826

