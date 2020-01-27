Inculcate traffic discipline, CP Mahesh M Bhagwat to public

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Traffic Police are observing the 31st Road Safety Week program from Monday to February 2. The programme is aimed at highlighting the need for inculcating traffic discipline among road users to ensure their own safety.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat released posters and pamphlets on road safety during an event here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said most of the road accidents occur due to negligence of the driver, including drunk driving, talking on mobile phone or bad condition of the vehicles.

“During Road Safety Week, several programmes will be taken up to educate drivers about road safety and traffic rules. Experts from the traffic department and NGOs will be interacting with and educating people,” Bhagwat said, adding that citizens should inculcate traffic discipline among them and teach their family members, particularly children, about road safety.

DCP Traffic N Divya Charan Rao and Additional DCPs Mohd Tajuddin Ahmed and M Manoher were present.

