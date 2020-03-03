Inculcating healthy eating in kids

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, in association with Arogya Ahar, as a part of their CSR initiative, extended support in educating children on healthy eating habits and personal hygiene through their ‘Freedom Eat Healthy’ initiative.

It collaborated with Zilla Parishad High Schools of Bachupally, Mallampet, Bowrampet, Dhulapally along with 46 other schools to make the next generation aware of healthy eating habits, nutrition and personal hygiene.

The informative and highly interactive sessions were conducted by Dr Rajan Mahendra, founder of Arogya Ahar, in the presence of Shalabh Sharma, marketing manager, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils.

Rajan Mahendra delivered a lecture about the importance of nutritional needs, eating habits, lifestyle patterns, exercise plans and improving energy and vitality at a young age. Each student was given a specially curated book on the importance of nutrition and healthy foods. The initiative is likely to impact over 5,000 students from various schools in Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter