Indeed to expand tech centre in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Job site Indeed on Wednesday announced the expansion of its technology centre in Hyderabad by setting up a new development office totaling over 91,000 square feet at Skyview Towers. This new office will ultimately relocate its local engineering headquarters.

“We are committed to serving Indian job seekers, and hope to continue to do so through our investment in technology towards improving the hiring process”, said Venkata Machavarapu, head of engineering, India and Site director at Indeed India.

Hyderabad is one of the leading tech hubs in India, and also home to a large reserve of skilled tech talent. With the state government’s focus on enhancing digital infrastructure under its industrial policy, the city holds the potential to fuel the nation’s IT sector.

“Indeed has seen remarkable success in India, through its offerings for employers as well as job seekers. We hope to see Indeed not only take up the tech infrastructure the city has to offer, but also create value for job seekers and recruiters through enhanced offerings enabled by technology,”said Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, principal secretary, IT and Industries, Government of Telangana.

