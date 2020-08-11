Independence Day: Secunderabad cantonment roads closed

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the enhanced security alert on the occasion of Independence Day, several roads in Secunderabad military establishment will be closed from 4 am on August 14 to 6 pm on August 16.

The stretches include Residency Road, Hislop Road, Amherst Road, Gurbaksh Marg, Rajendra Singhji Road, Lake Line Ranges Road, Barr Road, Yapral Road, Gough Road, Wellington Road, AOC Road, Mornington Road and Entrenchment Road, according to a press release.

The release further stated that ambulances, school buses, police vehicles, government officials on duty, State and district administration officials on duty, medical cases being transported in private vehicles, funeral processions for burial/cremation within cantonment and essential service vehicles will be permitted after carrying out due security checks and establishing identity.

The alert level has been enhanced across the country in view of security situation prevailing with the Independence Day celebrations. Military establishments are in the target list of anti-national elements, the release said. The citizens are requested to cooperate with military authorities for maintenance of high-security alert, release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .