Independents make merry in erstwhile Medak

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Siddipet: The Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) rebels and Independent candidates showed their mettle in the Urban Local Body elections in erstwhile Medak district. They have managed to win 36 wards in 15 Municipalities across the three districts.

In Dubbak municipality, they have won 10 wards, more than any political party, while the TRS Party had managed to win 9 wards. Out of these 10 Independents, eight elected Independents were rebels of TRS Party. In Gajwel-Pragnapur municipality, six independents got elected. Five out of six independents were rebels of the TRS Party.

In many wards, the TRS rebels, who came second and third were polled a huge number of votes while the Congress has managed to win just one ward out of 20 and the TRS has won 13 in Gajwel. Three independents each were won in Sangareddy, Husnabad and Narsapur Municipalities while two Independents each were elected in Tellapur, Toopran and Cheriyal municipalities. The two municipalities out of 15 in erstwhile Medak district where no Independent candidate was got elected were in IDA Bollaram and Narayankhed. Most of the elected Independent candidates were rebels of TRS Party. The other independent candidates, who lost election, were also polled a considerable number of votes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter