India 2050: Taut, terrifying truths

By | Published: 4:31 pm

A spectacularly disturbing scene somewhere towards the end of this film shows Gateway of India neck-deep in water, as Mumbai’s Apollo Bandar stands flooded. A CGI-generated gigantic cargo ship nudges at the historical monument, dwarfing it.

The scene would seem straight out of a Roland Emmerich disaster drama, among many others that imagine what is going to happen to Indian cities by the year 2050 owing to our apathy towards climate change.

The Gateway scene seems particularly symbolic. It shouts out how large-scale industrialisation has pushed India, its history and heritage to the brink, reducing these important elements of our identity to nothingness. India 2050 does for you what we have stubbornly been refusing to do. It imagines what the future is like for the nation, if climate change warnings are not urgently paid heed to.

This is a “fictional representation of India’s future under the current threat of climate change”, the 40-minute docu-film announces at the start. As the film opens, rapid CGI-mounted snapshots show us how India could end up in the year 2050, if we continue being indifferent to the signals of climate change.

Vibrant Jaipur is consumed by desert. Delhi blisters in heat, Kolkata is submerged in foul waters, Mumbai fights tornados of doom. Food and water are in short supply, and India’s urban centres have turned into cesspools of death and disease, a voiceover narrates the grim fate of India, as a collage of doom unfolds on screen.

If those unsettling vignettes of fiction seem straight out of a strange, dystopian science fiction film, truth can be stranger. Stranger, for instance, is the fact that we are still not paying attention even as we are being warned.

The warnings, after all, exist right now in 2019. Scientists and environmentalists are constantly telling us how the concentration of carbon dioxide in the air is the highest ever in the past 8,00,000 years. Dozens of Indian cities face existential crisis of water. As the film reminds us, these are but only a few of the signs of grave peril.

India 2050 is blunt in its assertion of awful truths, as it raises discomforting doubts over what kind of planet we are leaving behind for our next generations — will it be a livable one at all?