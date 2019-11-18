India A lift U-19 Challenger Trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Opener Sai Sudarshan hit a 106-ball 74 and K Nitish Kumar Reddy (30 not out off 15 balls, 3/53) produced an all-round show to help India A register a dominant 43-run victory over India B and emerge champions in the Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy final at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal on Sunday. India A posted a competitive 304/8 in 50 overs while Vivek Naresh Kumar returned with three wickets for India B (3/48).

Chasing 305, India B kept on losing wickets which derailed their run chase. Their lower-order batters contributed vital runs to reduce the margin of defeat. Skipper Priyam Garg top-scored with 50 runs for the losing side.

Brief scores: Final: India A 304/8 in 50 overs (Sai Sudharsan 74, Vivek Naresh Kumar 3/48) bt India B 261 in 46.2 overs (Priyam Garg 50, Atharva Ankolekar 48, Nitish Kumar Reddy 3/53); Third-place match: India C 258/6 in 50 overs (Saurav Dagar 58, Vikrant Bhadoriya 50, Sagar Dhakal 3/37) bt Nepal 103 in 32.5 overs (Shubhang Hegde 3/24).

