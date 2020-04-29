India adds 7.3 GW solar capacity in 2019

By | Published: 11:15 pm

New Delhi: India added 7.3 GW of solar energy generation capacity in 2019 and holds a strong pipeline of 23.7 GW under construction projects, said a report. Mercom Communications India, a subsidiary of global clean energy communications and consulting firm Mercom Capital Group, has released its report ‘India Solar Market Leaderboard 2020’ on Wednesday.

The report covers market share and shipment rankings across the Indian solar supply chain in 2019. During the calendar year (CY) 2019, India installed 7.3 GW of solar power across the country, consolidating its position as the third-largest solar market in the world, it said.

India also had a robust pipeline of utility-scale projects under development of 23.7 GW at the end of 2019, with another 31.5 GW of tenders pending auction, it added. “The solar market leaders have changed in almost every category compared with last year. With a tough year ahead, we expect strong, resilient, and innovative companies continue to do well,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group, in the statement.

The report reveals that the top ten large-scale project developers account for 68 per cent market share in 2019. ReNew Power was the top utility-scale developer during 2019, while Azure Power owns the largest project pipeline, the report said.

There are around 29 large-scale solar developers with a project pipeline of 100 MW or more in India. Large-scale solar installations in 2019 accounted for 85 per cent with 6.2 GW. Also, solar accounted for 41 per cent of new power capacity additions in 2019 behind coal which accounted for 44 per cent.

Companies offering engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) services saw a lot of projects moved to 2020 due to delays caused by general elections, land, and evacuation issues, among others, the report said.

At the end of 2019, the top ten rooftop solar installers represented 34 per cent of the total rooftop solar market share. In 2019, the rooftop solar market growth came down by 33 per cent compared to CY (calendar year) 2018.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .