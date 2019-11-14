India assured of twelve medals at Asian Youth Boxing 

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Ulaanbaatar: India’s tally of assured medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships swelled to 12 after four more boxers from the country advanced to the semifinals here on Wednesday.

Satender Singh (91kg) defeated Korean Haneul Jung to make the last-four in the men’s draw. Joining him was Selay Soy (49kg), who put it past Taiwan’s Tzu-Chen. In the women’s draw, Poonam (54kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) made the medal rounds.

While Poonam out-punched Philippines’ Caranagan Kaye, Arundhati defeated Taiwan’s Pin-Ju Chen.

However, it was curtains for the other Indians in fray in Thursday’s quarterfinal bouts. In the men’s competition, Akshay Kumar (64kg) lost to Darkhan Duiisebay of Kazakhstan. Also bowing out were Vijaydeep (69kg) and Lakshya Chahar (81kg).

Vijaydeep lost in a split verdict to Rustambek Uulu Nuradin of Kyrgyzstan. Chahar was also beaten in a split decision by Uzbekistan’s Shokhjakhon Abdullev. Among the women, Rajni (48kg) lost to Japan’s Sinchara Hikaru in a split decision.

On Tuesday, six Indian boxers had advanced to the semifinals while two others had got a direct entry into the last-four stage owing to the small size of their respective draws.