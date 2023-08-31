Thursday, Aug 31, 2023
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
Banks in Hyderabad to remain closed for eight Days in September
INDIA parties asked to keep personal interests aside ahead of 3rd meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in Delhi
X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
BJP, AAP spar over ‘Shivling-shaped’ fountains in Delhi installed ahead of G20
Hindenburg 2.0: OCCRP alleges Mauritius-based opaque funds invested millions of dollars in Adani stock
Polls in J-K can be held at any time, decision to be taken by poll panel: Centre to SC
Telangana: DSC exam for teacher posts in December
What is E-Challan scam and how can you protect yourself?
US state of Georgia declares October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’
Jagtial: Girl who went missing after sister’s death releases audio message
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ trailer out: Action, drama and punchy dialogues await
Ambati Rayudu leaves Caribbean Premier League due to personal reasons
Grammy-nominated Camilo collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Palpita’
10 percent reservation for EWS students in Telangana
Raksha Bandhan: Good news for women passengers, TSRTC announces lucky draw
Latest News
People of Telangana have no faith in Congress and BJP: Harish
4 seconds ago
Pak braces for civil war as govt seeks IMF help to handle increased public uproar against inflation
28 seconds ago
Special screening of ‘Ghoomer’ hosted by Saiyami Kher, BCCI for paraplegic cricketers
1 min ago
Congress attacks govt over fresh allegations against Adani Group
6 mins ago
This Week’s Must-Watch on OTT: From ‘Scam 2003’ to ‘Friday Night Plan’
16 mins ago
More...
Hyderabad
DEET to host District Job Fair in Hanamkonda on September 2
Banks in Hyderabad to remain closed for eight Days in September
What is E-Challan scam and how can you protect yourself?
Hyderabad: Seven-year-old boy dies after falling into sump in Shamshabad
Hyderabad: Cops raid party in Madhapur, film producer among several others caught
Hyderabad’s eight-member band ‘Voice of Strings’ makes waves in Telugu indie music scene
Cyberabad traffic police releases traffic advisory for Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam closing ceremony
172 samples of food items lifted for analysis by Food Safety wing
Health profile reveals critical ailments in 2,000 TSRTC employees
NNRG organizes orientation programme for first year students
KIMS Sunshine Hospitals performs successful ankle joint resurfacing with special implant
Dr Ramesh Nelluri’s mission to save lives, environment earns praise
Chandalika — Expressions of Love and Divinity Through Kuchipudi
Hyderabad: Inauguration of NIMS Ayush Wellness Centre scheduled on 31 Aug
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: August 29, 2023
More...
India
Congress attacks govt over fresh allegations against Adani Group
6 mins ago
DGCA is unlikely to hold radio communication skill test for pilots in 2024: Sources
16 mins ago
Suicide major cause of unnatural deaths among prisoners in India: SC committee tells apex court
41 mins ago
President Murmu begins her Chhattisgarh visit by offering prayers at Lord Jagannath temple in Raipur
41 mins ago
Flood situation worsens in Assam, over 3.4 lakh people affected
46 mins ago
More...
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
3 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
More...
web stories
More...
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
People of Telangana have no faith in Congress and BJP: Harish
DEET to host District Job Fair in Hanamkonda on September 2
Jagtial: Girl who went missing after sister’s death releases audio message
Animal birth control centres proposed at three places in Kothagudem
Hyderabad’s eight-member band ‘Voice of Strings’ makes waves in Telugu indie music scene
Telangana: DSC exam for teacher posts in December
More...
Editorials
Editorial: Ambivalence on caste census
15 hours ago
Editorial: Regulating AI
2 days ago
Editorial: Strengthening BRICS
3 days ago
Editorial: High on platitudes
4 days ago
More...
Sports
Special screening of ‘Ghoomer’ hosted by Saiyami Kher, BCCI for paraplegic cricketers
US Open: Zhang Zhizhen of China scripts history, Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Tiafoe advance to Round 3
Ambati Rayudu leaves Caribbean Premier League due to personal reasons
Major League Soccer: Messi draws blank as Inter Miami held by Nashville
Bopanna-Ebden make winning start to US Open
Don’t keep chopping, changing till last minute; Settled combination key to winning WC: Ganguly
More...
Andhra Pradesh
Eastern Naval Command Chief meets Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM YS Jagan
16 hours ago
Srikakulam: Fire breaks out in shopping mall
16 hours ago
TDP leaders held for `Sand Satyagraha’
20 hours ago
Tirumala Brahmotsavam to commence from September 18
21 hours ago
Tusker kills couple in Chittoor , injures man attempting selfie
22 hours ago
Mahendragiri frigate launch on Sept. 1
22 hours ago
Sibling organ donation exemplifies essence of Raksha Bandhan
1 day ago
More
Videos
More...
QR Code Facility At Golconda, Babar Azam Record In Asia Cup, And Chandrayaan-3 Updates
Geetika Srivastava, IFS: First Indian Woman To Lead A Mission In Pakistan | Telangana Today
Third INDIA Alliance Meeting In Mumbai | Sonia Gandhi, MK Stalin, And Others | INDIA vs NDA
Neeraj Chopra Scripts History At World Athletics Championships 2023 | Kishore Jena & DP Manu
News Today: Kushi Title Song, Naveen Polishetty Live Singing, And Vijay Deverakonda About His Marriage
News Today: Dil Raju About Allu Arjun, TSRTC Special Buses On Raksha Bandhan Day, And Onam Celebrations In Hyderabad
Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Reveal Their Favourite Actors | Kushi Movie Interview | Telangana Today
Somajiguda, Hyderabad: 2nd Top-Performing High Street In India | India Real Estate Vision 2047
40 Crore Worth Convention Centre In Khammam By TSRTC | Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar | Telangana Today
Kushi Team Interview With Anchor Suma | Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha, Shiva Nirvana | Telangana Today
Entertainment
Special screening of ‘Ghoomer’ hosted by Saiyami Kher, BCCI for paraplegic cricketers
This Week’s Must-Watch on OTT: From ‘Scam 2003’ to ‘Friday Night Plan’
Grammy-nominated Camilo collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Palpita’
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ trailer out: Action, drama and punchy dialogues await
Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to ‘KBC’ Fans
Denzel Washington develops ‘Paternal’ Bond with Dakota Fanning
More...
Business
SoftBank expected to completely divest from Zomato in upcoming months
1 hour ago
Adani Group stocks fall; Adani Green Energy declines over 4 pc after OCCRP allegations
3 hours ago
Sensex, Nifty eke out marginal gains in early trade
4 hours ago
Rupee rises marginally to 82.62 against US dollar in early trade
4 hours ago
More...
Gadgets
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Shrinking political freedoms
15 hours ago
Opinion: Why I’m not over the moon
2 days ago
Opinion: Tourism sector needs reset
3 days ago
Opinion: Towards frictionless credit
4 days ago
Opinion: Space is still a risky business
6 days ago
Opinion: Time to regulate AI is now
7 days ago
Opinion: BRICS expansion isn’t easy
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
What is E-Challan scam and how can you protect yourself?
Apple contemplates discontinuing customer support for X on YouTube
OpenAI, owner of ChatGPT, faces accusations of data protection violations in EU
US Authorities Investigating Tesla’s Expenditure on Covert ‘Glass House’ for Musk
Instagram mulls introducing 10-min long reels to compete with TikTok, YouTube
More...
World
Pak braces for civil war as govt seeks IMF help to handle increased public uproar against inflation
29 seconds ago
US approves funding for first-ever transfer of military equipment to Taiwan
26 mins ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in Delhi
51 mins ago
Philippines rejects China’s ‘standard map’ claiming entire South China Sea
1 hour ago
More...