India can eradicate TB by 2025: WHO

Hyderabad: Senior officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said it was possible for India to achieve the target of ending Tuberculosis by 2025, which is five years ahead of the global target set by the global health body. Although quite ambitious, the target of 2025 is plausible to achieve but needs a lot of commitment from the political leadership, Assistant Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Ren Minghui said.

Interacting with Telangana Today on the sidelines of the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health being held in Hyderabad, Dr Minghui appreciated the idea of eradicating TB by 2025, a target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I sincerely hope that other countries set good examples by setting similar targets and working diligently towards it,” he said.

The top WHO official said that a lot would depend on the political leadership. “A lot will depend on the political will and commitment towards achieving this major milestone. There is a need to shore-up financial commitments for the cause and also enough technical expertise that will make it possible to achieve the set target,” he said.

Dr Ren Minghui pointed out that availability of affordable drugs and awareness on the disease must be taken-up consistently if India has to achieve the target of eradicating Tuberculosis by 2025.

Vice-President commits India to 2025 target

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who inaugurated the conference, said the multi-sectorial and community-led approach would be adopted to eliminate TB from India by the 2025.

“One can’t depend on governments for everything. Private sector, voluntary organisations, experts, doctors and researchers must step-up their efforts towards achieving the goal by actively collaborating with the government,” he said.

The Vice-President said that the Centre wants to galvanize the whole nation, all the States, Union Territories, districts and communities, civil society and private sector, media and the general public in India and globally. Only by working together can such an ambitious and worthy goal could be acheived.

“The National Strategic Plan to end TB 2017-2025 has been drawn up by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is designed with political, administrative and financial commitments across all government ministries and departments in response to the Prime Minister’s call,” Naidu said.

TS will strive to achieve target: Etela

Health Minister E Rajender on Wednesday said that Telangana would strive to eradicateTB before 2025. The Minister, who participated in the international summit on lung health, acknowledged that every year, close to 12,000 persons die because of tuberculosis in the State. He said that field level health care workers in the State were undergoing training so that they will be able to diagnose TB patients quickly.

Governor woos doctors

Displaying firm grasp over technical aspects of lung health, Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan wooed doctors, researchers from across 130 countries at the international lung health summit. The Governor, who is a trained doctor herself, praised the packed auditorium at the inaugural and said the presence of so many specialists indicates that the lungs of Indian population were in able hands.

Expensive registration fee draws criticism

Expensive registration fee for the conference triggered an uproar in social media. Several public health experts from across the country on Twitter said that due to expensive boarding, lodging and registration facilities, even researchers whose abstracts were accepted for presentation were unable to make it to the conference due to lack of funding. Public health experts pointed out that one cannot speak on inequity, poverty and lack of access of medicare in fancy and expensive hotel rooms, in conferences with high registration fee.

Activists stage protest

Members of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) joined tuberculosis activists and protested against expensive TB drugs at the inaugural of the conference. The protesters urged pharma corporations to make improved drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) treatment affordable and available for TB patients.

For the first time in over half a century, there are three new Drug-Resistant (DR) TB drugs including bedaquiline, delamanid and pretomanid, which offer patients a better chance to be cured, but barriers to access including high prices were preventing their scale-up by countries.

