India can meet global demand for anti-malarial drug: Uday Bhaskar

Hyderabad: The recent decision to withdraw restriction on export of Hydroxychloroquine, a medication used to prevent and treat malaria, is a reflection of India’s commitment to supply medicines to the world. Sources say Indian companies are not only ready to meet the domestic requirement but also global needs.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, Hydroxychloroquine is found to be effective against coronavirus in laboratory studies. Its use in prophylaxis (prevention) is derived from available evidence as treatment and supported by pre-clinical data. The drug gained worldwide attention when the US President Donald Trump highlighted the effectiveness of the drug along with azithromycin for treatment of Covid-19.

Highlighting India’s capabilities, Ravi Uday Bhaskar, director general, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), told Telangana Today, “Pharma companies such as Ipca Labs, Zydus Cadila, Intas, Laurus Labs, Mangalam Drugs and Organics and Watson are the major players manufacturing Hydroxychloroquine as formulations and bulk drugs. The Central government has already placed orders on Ipca and Zydus Cadila to supply the drug. Exports of Hydroxychloroquine and formulations made from Hydroxychloroquine stood at $35.31 million during 2017-18, which went up to $51.67 million during 2018-19, registering a growth of 46.33 per cent.”

India a key exporter

Indian companies had been exporting Hydroxychloroquine to over 40 countries including highly regulated markets such as the US, Canada and New Zealand. India accounts for about 70-80 per cent of the world’s Hydroxychloroquine production, while almost 90 per cent of the production happening in India is being exported. Zydus Cadila and Ipca Labs are the two largest players.

Indian companies are importing 4, 7-Dichloro Quinoline (4, 7 DCQ), which is the basic raw material for synthesis of variety of anti-malarial drugs. Industry is confident of meeting both the bulk drugs and formulations demand, he added.

Enhancing production

Uday Bhaskar added, “Indian companies are gearing up to scale up Hydroxychloroquine production as there is a surge in demand from several countries. The country produces 30-35 tonnes of Hydroxychloroquine every month and this can be scaled up to over 50 tonnes soon. Indian government has placed an order to supply 10 crore tablets, and one of the producers has already supplied 65 lakh tablets. Several manufacturers have hinted at the ability to scaling up production by multiple times.”

Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs makes the drug from its Visakhapatnam plant and is working with its US partner Rising Pharma to test the anti-malarial drug as a preventive treatment for Covid-19. Rising Pharma has partnered with the University of Minnesota on the clinical trial.

