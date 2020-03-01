India can now strike inside enemy’s home, says Amit Shah

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Kolkata: The Modi government has adopted a pro-active security strategy with zero tolerance to terrorism and India is now globally respected as the only country apart from the US and Israel capable of avenging the blood of its soldiers by launching air or surgical strikes in the home of the enemy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

The Home Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the 29th special Composite Group complex of NSG (National Security Guard) at Rajarhat in Kolkata’s north-east.

“India is now held in respect across the world as far as security is concerned. The world has realised that India has the ability to avenge the blood of its jawans by venturing into the home of the enemy. Before surgical strike or air strike, the US and Israel used to be considered as the only two centuries capable of avenging the killings of their soldiers, and punishing those who had perpetrated those atrocities by entering their homes. Post-surgical and air strike, ‘mahan Bharat’ is now rated as the third country to do it,” said Shah.

In September, 2016, India conducted surgical strikes against militant hideouts across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, inflicting significant casualties.

India launched an airstrike in Balakot town in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26, 2019. Shah said under Modi’s leadership, India has adopted a policy of zero tolerance of terrorism.

“The country can now see a pro-active security policy, which it had desired for long. For 70 years, due to the grey areas between the foreign and security policies, nobody could understand clearly what the security policy is. After Modi came to power, the grey area between foreign policy and security policy has been cleared, and these two policies have been separated,” he said.

Shah said while India was for world peace, it wouldn’t let anybody disrupt peace in its territory.

“If anybody transgresses into our borders, kills any of our jawans, it will have to pay for that. This is the first time that we have adopted such a security policy under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” he said.