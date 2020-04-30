India cannot produce another Chuni: Hakim

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: “India cannot produce another Chuni Goswami,’’ said Olympian and coach SS Hakim while talking about the captain of Indian football team that won the 1962 Asian Games.

The veteran said coach Chuni, late PK Banerjee and Tulsidas Balaram had formed a formidable strike force for India in the 50s and 60s. “They had the speed, skills and finishing abilities at the front. They were favourites of my father (late SA Rahim),’’ he said.

Hakim added Chuni was an artiste. “He was amazing with the ball and had very good skills. Those days players like Chuni, PK, Balaram, Yusuf Khan, Kannan, Ahmed, Rahmatullah served the country hugely. There was terrific competition for the forward line. I don’t think India can never see the likes of these footballers. They were magicians.’’

As a sportsman, Chuni was par excellence, felt Hakim. “Apart from his tremendous contribution in football, he showed his versatility as a cricketer. In fact, when he saw he could not contribute much in football, he started playing cricket. He was a good bowler and a batsman.’’

Hakim pointed out that as captain of the football team, Chuni was excellent. “He was exceptional in his man management skills too. He literally led from the front.‘’

Meanwhile, former Indian skipper Shabbir Ali, too, felt Chuni had left an indelible mark in Indian sports. ”As a youngster, we always admired the skills of Chuni Goswami. He was an excellent striker. More importantly, he was a gentleman and footballer.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .