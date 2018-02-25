India claim T20 series against SA with win in 3rd match

By | Published: 1:26 am

Cape Town: India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the third Twenty20 International to win the series 2-1, here on Saturday.

Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with his 47-run knock while Suresh Raina contributed 43 as the hosts scored 172 for seven.

Paceman Junior Dala took three wickets while Chris Morris accounted for two batsmen for the hosts.

India then restricted the hosts for 165 for six to end the challenging tour on a high.

Brief Scores: India: 172 for 7 in 20 overs. (S Dhawan 47, S Raina 43, H Pandya 21; J Dala 3/35, C Morris 2/43)