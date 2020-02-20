India congratulates Ashraf Ghani for winning second presidential term

By | Published: 5:10 pm

New Delhi: India congratulated Ashraf Ghani on Thursday on his re-election as the president of Afghanistan and asserted that it remained committed to working with his government in fighting the scourge of “externally-sponsored terrorism”.

India also reaffirmed its support for an enduring and inclusive national peace and reconciliation that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan announced on Tuesday that Ghani had won a second term as president.

“We congratulate President Dr. Ashraf Ghani on his re-election following the announcement of final results of the Presidential elections by the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“India supports the democratic aspirations of the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to continue to work with the new government and the democratic polity in strengthening our bilateral strategic partnership in fighting the scourge of externally sponsored terrorism,” it added.

“We hope that the new government and all political leaders in Afghanistan would work to strengthen national unity, promote inclusivity and protect the rights and interests of all sections of society,” the MEA said.