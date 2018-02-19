India on the cusp of digital revolution, says Modi at WCIT

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:29 pm

Hyderabad: Launching the Nasscom’s Futureskills initiative at the opening day of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) via a video link, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inaugural address, said, India is on the cusp of digital revolution and skilling youth will make the nation future ready.

The Nasscom initiative aims to upskill 2 million employees and skill 2 million youth. The IT industry body that realized that 65 per cent of the population is under 35 years old, its time massive skilling activity should happen with the joint effort of industry and the government. A skilling platform is needed to create new jobs.

To ensure digital literacy in the country, Prime Minister Rural Digital Mission has taken up the task of providing digital literacy to 60 million adults in rural India of which 10 million people have already become literate. Central government’s efforts to create tinkering labs in schools across the country will boost innovation spirit, he said.

Stating that technology has reduced the digital divide and geographic barriers for collaboration, Modi said it can created a seamless integrated world. India has become a hotspot for digital innovation. Not only the country has innovative entrepreneurs but also is a growing market for tech innovation.

Modi said, “India today has one of the highest technology consuming population. The nation has connected 1 lakh villages through optic fibre, 131 crore mobile users, 180 crore Aadhaar holders and 50 crore internet users. India is best placed to leverage the power of technology and leap frog into the future. While ensuring empowerment of every citizen, Digital India is a journey towards Digital Inclusion for Digital Empowerment aided by Digital Architecture for digital delivery of services.”

The effort of linking Jandhan accounts, Aadhaar with mobile of 320 million people has resulted in the saving of Rs 57,000 crore under the direct benefit transfer scheme. The digitisation is benefiting multiple sectors. Around 172 hospitals are reaping the benefits of digitisation in healthcare, 14 million students are benefited with the government’s scholarship programme while the agriculture market pricing platform connecting 47 markets has seen farmer registrations of 6.6 million.

Bhim UPI platform has witnessed Rs 15,000 crore transactions in January 2018. The government’s Umang initiative that was launched three months back is offering 185 government services through 2.8 lakh service centres across India. About 10 lakh people are employed in this initiative of which thousands of women entrepreneurs are participating.

Several BPOs are operating in India including remote places. There are 86 units set up till date and many more are opening.

He added, with the help of convergence of Make in India and Digital India, the nation which had just two mobile units in 2014 has now 180 units. There has also been special emphasis on the government’s e-market place for its procurement purposes, which has benefited thousands of small and medium enterprises.

The Prime Minister who inaugurated Wadhwani Centre for Artificial Intelligence on Sunday said, this emerging technology will benefit society in the long run. He said, disruptive technologies such as blockchain and internet of things (IoT) will make deeper impact on the society. All this needs skilling strategy that will provide the needed talent for the nation. Nasscom has already identified 55 job roles that are going to be in high demand. The industry body has also identified eight technology segments where India should focus on including artificial intelligence, virtual reality and robotics.

“This event is being held in India for the first time. It is being organised by Nasscom in partnership with WITSA and Government of Telangana. The event will be of immense help to the investors, innovators and think tank besides other stakeholders,” Modi said.