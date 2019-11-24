India Day celebrations held at MCRHRD Institute

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Showcasing India’s Unity in Diversity in terms of its culture and customs, trainee civil servants of 94th Foundation Course participated in ‘India Day’ celebrations held at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development (MCRHRD) Institute here on Saturday. Jashn-e-Bharat, a cultural programme was organised on the occasion where the trainee civil servants displayed their talents in singing, dancing and music.

The Institute campus wore a festive look as the trainee civil servants took out a colourful procession from Godavari Residency to Administration Block and culminated at Ramadasu Rangasthali Lawns. The contingent of the trainee civil servants from Maharashtra, mounted on horseback and led by their leader dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the highlight of the procession.

On the occasion, trainee civil servants presented dance performances of their respective regions in local attires displaying their respective cultures and also joined their colleagues in performances representing other States. They stated that the celebrations had not only helped them understand diverse cultures of different regions, but also build bonds with their fellow officers from various services.

During the Jashn-e-Bharat programme, a series of individual and group dance performances like Bhangra, Gidda, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Ghoomar, Bharatanatyam, etc., were presented by the trainee civil servants.

Dr MCR HRD Institute director general and special chief secretary BP Acharya along with senior civil servants Harpreet Singh and Ananda shankar Jayanth, badminton coach Syed Mohammed Arif and mountaineer B Shekhar Babu participated in the celebrations. They gave away prizes to trainee civil servants who won different competitions.

