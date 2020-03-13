India epicentre of aviation growth: Usha Padhee

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:56 pm 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: India is poised to become the epicentre of growth for aviation sector, said Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India. “Civil aviation is extremely important for any developing economy as it is a growth enabler. Multiple entities in the civil aviation ecosystem have to work in coordination to make sure air traffic is safe and secure,” she said at the aviation industry event Wings India 2020 being held in Hyderabad.

The industry event is a platform for the stakeholders to adopt a strategy for the sector’s growth. The event will also define the role of State governments in aviation sector’s growth. The focus is on business growth, she said.

“The rapid expansion in airports and air navigation structure in India will fuel huge business and tourism opportunities. Indian aviation will present a whole range of opportunities as well as challenges”, said Arvind Singh, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman. AAI operates over 90 airports of the total 110 airports in India and is in the process of upgrading some of the airports. It is also working towards converting underserved and unserved airports under the Udan scheme.

It has made 48 such airports operational in the last three years. Right now, there are 21 approved greenfield airport projects in the country and five of them have been completed, he said.

Sangita Reddy, president, FICCI and Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Group, said “A scaled-down version of #WingsIndia2020 was conducted with only B2B conference & the public display was cancelled. With necessary precautions of screening public with the scanners, we seem to be effectively showing the way of how one can conduct a safe conference and strike the right balance.”

Speed up permissions for MROs, govt urged

Hyderabad: The coronavirus crisis is an opportunity for the government to take some bold steps and incentivise the aviation sector. It should ease the process of setting up maintenance, repair and overhaul centres as this will help in saving foreign spent, said Anand Stanley, Airbus India Managing Director and FICCI Civil Aviation Committee Chairman.

On the need for MROs, he said: “What can we do to speed up the process? We are still shipping our planes to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to do screw-driver maintenance. Why can’t we do it here in Hyderabad, in India?”

“My ask to the government and the Ministry of Civil Aviation is, in the short term, take some measures in the form of GST or any other incentives will help. Airlines are burning cash, and effort should be made to help them recover some of it. While recovery will happen, it has to happen at the earliest,” he said.

“The internal estimates of GDP growth of India we are looking at will be over six per cent. Hyderabad will grow in 50 per cent higher rate than the rest of the country. If you look at the middle-class, the number of middle-class people within the next two decades will grow to over 50 per cent,” he said.

On air traffic, he said there will be a growth of 7 to 10 per cent a year in India. That will be the minimum, he said adding that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has well enabled growth of the aviation sector. The regulator, DGCA, has been ahead of the curve compared to many other regulators in the world, including Europe or the US, he said.

Proactive Telangana

“We have able and competent government bodies. Telangana government is extremely progressive. I asked FSTC, which opened its training centre here, why it chose Hyderabad. It said it came mainly due to government support. Telangana State itself is larger than many of the European countries in GDP,” Stanley said adding that the State government is being a partner and was coming to the industry.

T-Hub startup develops VR tech to train cabin crew

Hyderabad: In order to facilitate the training for airline cabin crew, T-Hub incubated startup Bauddhartha Technologies has developed a Virtual Reality (VR)-based software to familiarise crew with the aircraft and get trained in turn. This technology helps the crew to not only get trained on different aspects of an aircraft but also reduces the dangers associated with physical training sessions.

Srikanth Singam, co-founder and business development executive, Bauddhartha Technologies said, “This software helps the cabin crew to avoid a physical aircraft and helps the training institutes to reduce time and money. For example, training a crew on emergency door opening instructions is not possible in a real environment because once the slider gets deployed post the opening of the door, it is difficult to put it back and the cost incurred is almost Rs 5 lakh. That is where VR technology like ours comes into picture as it can show the crew on how to open the door without actually opening the door.”

Singam also added that this technology can also be helpful in combating fire as the physical training does not take into consideration real-life situations, while VR can show the crew different situations of fire in an aircraft. “Through VR we can reduce the training period by almost 74 per cent. We are currently in talks with various airlines and training institutes to use our technology as an add-on to their ongoing training programmes as we are not DGCA-compliant yet,” Singam said.

