India face a harsh reality check

Hyderabad: The 0-3 one-day series loss to New Zealand could come as a harsh reality check to the Virat Kohli-led Indian team. But then the selectors and think-tank seem to be going wrong as far as the one-day team combination is concerned. India were let down by poor planning, particularly in the bowling department which was the main strength in the home series.

If one rolls back to last year’s World Cup in England, the MSK Prasad-led selection bungled on choices of a few players in the team. Prasad himself admitted that he felt bad at the omission of Ambati Rayudu, who was a genuine No.4 batsman in the team. But the selectors gambled by picking three wicketkeepers _MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant _ and paid the penalty. As No.4 batsman, Rayudu was the ideal batsman to play at the soft hands and rotate the strike. He had the experience and he was someone who was hungry to perform in a big tournament like World Cup.

Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer is performing Rayudu’s role perfectly ever since he was given the opportunity to play for India. He was one of the star performers in both T20 and one-day series in New Zealand. Iyer and KL Rahul were the principal scorers with the willow. Rahul has revealed with his all-round ability. He rose to the occasion as opening batsman and wicketkeeper in T20 and then continued his good form as No.5 batsman in ODI series. These two batsmen have virtually sealed their places for the November T20 World Cup in Australia unless the selectors tinker with the batting line-up.

With the absence of prolific Rohit Sharma, India were hit hard in the ODI series as Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw were new to the job. Their early dismissals put pressure on Kohli. Since last few years India have been well served by Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan but their injuries led to a stop-gap arrangement. Rohit has been in marvelous touch. He continued his flamboyant batting and has been India’s key player. He was one batsman which the Indian team missed him badly.

Kohli is a class act but was well sorted out by the New Zealand bowlers in the ODI series. They bowled to a plan with a teasing line and length. He was out to a beauty by Tim Southee in the second ODI. As a result, it was a rare failure by Kohli.

But the bigger concern was Jasprit Bumrah not taking a single wicket in three matches. That could be a shocker and India never got an early breakthrough. Bumrah was a frustrated bowler. Coming from injury, the New Zealand batsman could break the Bumrah code. But did the lack of match practice affect the canny fast bowler. Former Test left-arm spinner SL Venkatapathy Raju felt it so. “It is always good to play in domestic cricket after any injury. It gives a match feeling that helps you to get back the rhythm. Great bowlers like Shane Warne made it a point to play in local leagues before getting into big tournaments. In this instance, Bumrah could have benefited if he had played for Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy. But he gave a miss,’’ said Raju.

But players like Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur were big disappointments. Their continued presence is something that has not served well for the team. In fact, someone like fast bowler like Umesh Yadav could have been tried in the ODI series and that could have come as a match practice before the two Test series. Yadav even admitted that he hardly played big-time cricket in the last few weeks.

