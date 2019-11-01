India, Germany ink 11 pacts after Modi-Merkel talks

By | Published: 3:10 pm

New Delhi: India and Germany signed five declarations of intent and 11 pacts in areas like space, civil aviation, medicine and education, as visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here as part of the 5th Inter Governmental Consultations.

PM Modi, in his address, said that India and Germany have agreed to boost bilateral and multilateral cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism.

Both sides are also focusing on strategic cooperation in the field of new and advanced technology. The two sides have stressed on cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, skills, education, cyber security, he added.

The two countries have also agreed to explore cooperation in new areas like e-mobility, fuel cell technology, smart cities, inland water ways, coastal management, cleaning of rivers and climate change, he added.

“We invite Germany to take advantage of opportunities in the field of defence production in defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,” Modi said.

He said in the path of building a ‘new India’ by 2022, the expertise of technological and economic power houses like Germany would be useful.

Both sides have agreed to boost business and investment links and for that would encourage private sector participation, he added.