India gets $1bn World Bank aid

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: The World Bank has approved $1 billion emergency funding for India to help it tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The bank’s first set of aid projects, amounting to $1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries and the largest chunk of the assistance has come to India.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings said India may post a GDP growth of 2 per cent in 2020, the slowest since the economy was liberalised 30 years ago. Several other international agencies made a similar cut in growth estimates in recent days on concerns over the fallout of Covid-19 outbreak.

While India’s stock markets continue to plunge, the rupee breached the 76-mark at 76.13 against the dollar on Friday amid a significant rise in coronavirus cases. Strengthening of the American currency in the international market is also weighing on the domestic currency.

Economists predict that overall, about 136 million workers in India, or over half the total workers employed in non-agricultural sectors will remain the most vulnerable in the aftermath of the outbreak, leading to huge job losses. Meanwhile, SBI research suggests States require support from the Centre as their finances are significantly stressed.

