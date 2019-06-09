India gets its first Dinosaur Museum

By | Published: 3:20 pm

Balasinor: India’s first Dinosaur Museum cum Park was inaugurated in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district and is set to give visitors the true Jurassic Park feel. The museum, which was inaugurated on Saturday by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at Raiyoli near Balasinor, will exhibit remains of various dinosaurs and fossil records.

It has been claimed that it was the country’s first such museum and the world’s third park. Raiyoli is known to be the third largest dinosaur fossil site in the world, and also the second largest dinosaur hatchery in the world, where thousands of eggs had been found.

This dinosaur museum was equipped with modern technology like 3D projection, virtual reality presentations, interactive kiosks and life-size dinosaur replicas. After inaugurating the museum, Rupani said, “All efforts will be made to promote the site internationally for tourism purpose.” The state government has announced to allocate Rs 10 crore to promote the site internationally.