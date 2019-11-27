India is facing crisis in terms of statistical credibility: Shashi Tharoor

By | Published: 1:37 pm

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that India is facing a crisis in terms of statistical credibility and government should form a review committee to look into the same.

“The fact is that we are facing a crisis in terms of statistical credibility worldwide. The constant revision of numbers by Government for example Governments own Chief Economic Advisor questioning revision of GDP growth from 6.7 per cent to 8.2 per cent,” said Tharoor during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

Tharoor also stressed that the government should form a review committee of independent experts to look into the process being followed and sources used in gathering data in the country.

“Would the Government agree to have a review by a committee of independent experts to look into the processes being followed and sources used in gathering data in our country? Our economic success depends on credible numbers,” said Tharoor.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Statistics and Programme Implementation said replying to Tharoor that government is aware of the shortcomings and is working on it.

“Government is aware of the shortcomings. It is a continuous process and we are trying to upgrade it. We will be happy to have any inputs,” said Rao Inderjit Singh.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice.