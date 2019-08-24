India is playing with fire in Kashmir: Pakistan President

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that India is playing with fire by revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the same fire will burn its secularism. He said this in Islamabad to ‘Vice News’, an American-Canadian media outlet on Saturday.

According to a report published in ‘Dawn’, a Pakistan newspaper, Alvi said that the Indian government is living in a ‘fool’s paradise’ if it thinks that it can improve the situation in Kashmir by revoking Article 370.

Alvi said India, in fact, encouraged terrorism through the Constitutional changes for which Pakistan is not responsible.

When asked if Pakistan is disappointed that no statement was issued after the United Nations Security Council meeting on Kashmir, Alvi said that the issue was deliberated upon and has been ‘internationalised’ after a long time’.

He said India ignored several Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and refuses to negotiate with Pakistan to settle the dispute.

“I think there is hegemonistic intent to capture Kashmir, but that won’t happen”, he said.

Echoing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s views, he said Pakistan will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at all international forums.

Alvi expressed apprehension that India can stage a ‘Pulwama-like operation’ and then attack Pakistan but “we don’t want to start a war”.

“If India starts a war it is our right to defend ourselves,” Alvi said.