India-Israel can explore new collaborations: Ambassador

Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: There is a lot of scope for collaboration between India and Israel particularly in areas of agriculture, drip irrigation, cyber security, water management, financial products, startups and other domains, according to Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India.

Speaking at an event on `Exploring business opportunities with Israel,’organised by The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he said India has made rapid progress in the recent times but there is scope to improve in certain domains.

“We are now doing precision agriculture and we use satellites to aid in the farming operations. While Israel is smaller compared to India, it is in a position to share knowledge on best practices in farming. This is because Israel is basically a desert county and has learnt to use the resources available to optimum,” the top official said.

“There is lot of potential on both the sides. We have made good progress. We can enhance the cooperation to tap new domains. You (India) is exactly the partner we are looking for. We are here to share our experience and knowledge. We do not want India to repeat the same mistakes as we have done earlier,” said Malka.

Stressing that innovation is high on agenda, he said that Israeli companies are looking to come here for strategic reasons. There is also some financial assistance available to Indian companies setting up operations in Israel.

“We now have Centre of Excellence focused on agriculture at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad. We have aided in training about 1.47 lakh farmers in best farming practices. Drip irrigation is a strong area for us. We have plans to set up a Centre of Excellence for water in India shortly. We have been successful in providing water to neighbours as well. We are now initiating working groups to understand financial products. Healthcare is key area for us and about 600 startups are now working in digital health domain,” said Malka adding that about 20 per cent of the total investments coming into Israel were targeted at cyber security domain. It is also working on new technologies, homeland security, smart homes and smart cities.

Jayesh Ranjan, Industries Principal Secretary, said Telangana is able to attract investment as it is ranked higher in ease of doing business and boasts of a conducive business environment. “Permissions and approvals are given at the shortest time possible,” he said.

Citing the recent launch of Amazon’s largest facility in the city, the State official, quoting the e-commerce giant’s top brass, said that Telangana offers support to industries at proposal, investments and operations phases.

The State has identified 14 sectors including IT, cyber security, life science, biotechnology, pharma. medical devices, food processing and others. Many of these are common to Israel as well, he said.

Ranjan said that the State earlier had some interactions with Israeli pharma giant Teva asking it to set up operations in Hyderabad and asked the Ambassador `to give a little push on this matter’.

