‘India leads the pack in women pilots’

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: The percentage of women pilots in the country is much higher than other countries, Swapna Patel, Indian Women Pilots Association Hyderabad Chapter In-charge Captain, said here on Thursday.

“We comprise 12 per cent of the total pilots in India compared to other countries where it is only four per cent,” she said during the aviation exhibition and conference at Begumpet airport.

Also read Airbus to partner with Telangana govt

The government-owned enterprise Air India has more number of women pilots while other private airlines too are recruiting women pilots. Earlier, there was a handful of women pilots but the situation has now changed as more women became pilots, said Patel, who started flying in 1989.

To become a pilot, a candidate must clear 12th standard with Mathematics and Physics as their main subjects. He or she must undergo training for one year before getting a commercial pilot license.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .