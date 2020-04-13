India lockdown: Over 15 industries get nod to start with minimum staff in single shift

By | Published: 10:31 am

New Delhi: Two days ahead of the lockdown’s slated end, the government has permitted over 15 types of industries to start their work with minimum manpower and distancing norms on a single shift basis.

These include those involved in manufacturing of heavy electrical items like transformers and circuit vehicles, telecom equipment and components including optic fiber cable, compressor and condenser units, steel and ferrous alloy mills, spinning and ginning mills, power looms, and defence and defence ancillary units.

Cement plants, however, can run in three shifts as cement production is a continuous process.

Pulp and paper units can resume their production in clusters where Covid-19 cases are low based on the data by the state authorities, said a Home Ministry direction issued to all state and Union Territory Chief Secretaries.

Fertiliser plants, paints and dyes manufacturing, all types of food and beverages, seeds processing units, plastic manufacturing units, automotive units, gems and jewellery sector units, all units in Special Economic Zones and Export Oriented Units have also been exempted from nationwide lockdown measures.

The Home Ministry instructed that the Development Commissioners will be given responsibility for ensuring sanitation and distancing norms.

District authorities will monitor and ensure that those sectors which are allowed exemption from lockdown need to adhere to safety, sanitation and distancing norms.

The government issued the instructions in view of maintaining a supply chain of essential goods for the welfare of during the lockdown period.