India must focus on making products: Experts

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:54 pm

Hyderabad: For a country that largely depends on the services sector, the government is now looking at making a manufacturing hub. And the Coronavirus pandemic presents the right opportunity for the same, said a top government official. Speaking at a virtual digital summit titled Digital Revolution in Post Covid Era: Touching Lives & Enriching Businesses organised by CII, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), secretary, Ajay Prakash Sawhney said that India has a lot of ground to cover in terms of software and hardware products manufacturing.

“Even during the lockdown, the Centre’s electronics department was working on three schemes — production-linked incentive for mobile phone with eye on exports, promotion of component manufacturing and setting up electronic manufacturing clusters. Our ambition is to have a CAGR of 30 per cent in mobile manufacturing in India and also focus on software products that are made in India. The next wave will be a combination of electronics as the vehicle and software as the co-driver. It is time India made its presence felt in the existing as well as new technologies that are coming our way,” Sawheny said.

Appreciating Telangana’s remarkable growth in the IT sector, the secretary said that the State has one of the top ease of doing business policies and said that the State must think about the next wave of digital products. He also informed that the Arogya Setu app was made within three weeks with 15-20 volunteers and already has 11 crore users in India.

Meanwhile, speaking at the summit, Telangana IT and Industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the adversity has given a big push to digitisation and there is a need to relook at the Centre and State’s flagship programmes — Digital India and Digital Telangana respectively. “There is a need for robust digital infrastructure and dedicated broadband for the programmes to see success. IIT-Hyderabad already has a testbed for 5G and if we don’t have the last mile connectivity along with 5G networks then we will miss the bus. Digital literacy also needs more rigour,” he said.

CII Telangana chairman and Cyient MD Krishna Bodanapu said that digital technology has come to the rescue in many ways and work from home is one such sphere where digitisation has helped in its enablement. “In the IT industry, 95 per cent of the workforce is working from home with 90-95 per cent of productivity which shows that work from home is here to stay. In education also digitisation has enabled studying remotely and telemedicine has been a great tool in the healthcare sphere,” Bodanapu said.

