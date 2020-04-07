India needs to test at least 10 lakh people: Study

By | Published: 11:17 pm 12:13 am

Hyderabad: India needs to test at least 10 lakh people before any reasonable conclusion could be drawn with regard to the spread of coronavirus disease and thereby reduce the risk of economic and social meltdown, a recommendation from a new research study that was led by a British physician Dr. Rahul Potluri who also consults in Hyderabad.

Founder of Algorithm for Comorbidities, Associations, Length of stay and Mortality (ACALM) study unit, UK, and a big data researcher, Dr. Potluri said that testing rapidly is the only way life can return to normal.

The research studied the pattern in 50 countries with the most number of Covid-19 cases in the world, in relation to the number of tests performed.

“Different Covid-19 cases and death rates have been reported globally and prediction models have been undertaken based on these figures. However, the basis for any case is a diagnostic test and you cannot have projected prediction models without a common denominator, which is the number of tests performed,” he said.

The study has been submitted for publication in a peer reviewed scientific journal. However, in public interest, the study details were being shared as the battle against coronavirus is time sensitive, research paper authors said.

“We found that countries with the highest testing rates per population have the lowest death rates. In our study, countries that have tested more than 1 per cent of the population had lower death rates but in a country like India, this equates to 15 million tests which may not be feasible so at least one million tests are needed. The sooner it’s done, the better for India, given its population at risk and geographical spread.”

According to Dr Potluri, rolling out large-scale testing would help understand the extent of the virus spread and enable authorities identify hotspots and step up isolation/quarantine measures.

