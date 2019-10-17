India, Oman begin joint air training exercise ‘Eastern Bridge 19’

By | Published: 2:04 pm

Masirah: Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday kickstarted its bilateral joint exercise with Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO), named ‘Eastern Bridge 19’ at Air Force Base Masirah. The exercise will be held till October 26.

The IAF contingent comprises of Mig 29 UPG (upgrade) combat aircraft along with C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft.

The Royal Air Force of Oman will be fielding Eurofighter Typhoon, F-16 and Hawk 200 combat aircraft in the exercise.

“The exercise will enhance inter-operability during mutual operations between the two Air Forces and will provide an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices,” read a Facebook post by the Indian Air Force.

“For the first time, MiG-29 fighter aircraft will be participating in an international exercise outside India,” the post read.

Last time, the bilateral exercise was held in 2017 at Jamnagar.