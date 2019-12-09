India our strategic partner: Saudi Ambassador

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia was keen to be part of India’s journey in achieving $5 trillion economy by 2025, and the two nations were firm on a strategic partnership that will span across trade, investments, energy, security and others, said Dr Saud Al-Sati, Ambassador, Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in India.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by FICCI Telangana State Council here on Monday, he said Saudi and India had been doing bilateral trade for more than 70 years, with the last decade bringing a significant transformation in several verticals. “We view India as our strategic partner in our Mission 2030, as part of which we seek to create a vibrant economy and a thriving society,” he said.

While cooperation in the energy would be a key pillar to the strategic partnership between the two nations, there would also be Saudi investment in downstream oil and gas projects in India. The Saudi ARAMCO and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company were joining hands to develop the West Coast refinery. The $44 billion mega petrochemical unit would be the largest refinery in the world to be implemented in a single phase, he said. Saudi Aramco’s recent acquisition of 20 per cent stake in the Reliance Industries Oil and Petrochemical also reflects the growing energy partnership between the two countries, he said.

While continuing to invest in oil and gas, it was also investing in renewable energy, circular carbon economy to ensure efficient solutions. In February, both the partners had identified 40 opportunities for joint collaboration and investment across various sectors. The current bilateral trade between the two nations is approximately $34 billion and will rise significantly, said Al-Sati, adding that licences were issued to 267 new foreign investors in the first quarter of 2019 and 30 of them were Indian companies. “There is untapped potential in merchandise trade, and we are enhancing ties in technological, economic and cultural fields,” he said.

The strategic partnership that has been set up would have two mechanisms, one under the Foreign Ministers of the two countries to oversee political and security cooperation and the other under the Commerce Ministry to aid trade and energy partnerships, he said.

Last year, a record number of pilgrims went to Haj. There were also plans to increase two-way tourism. About 30 lakh Indians work and live in Saudi, the largest expat community there. Saudi Arabia had created a residency scheme for qualified expats, to attract global entrepreneurs, innovators and investors from across the world to live and work in Saudi. This would enable expats to gain additional privileges alongside their residency. This move would also enable foreign companies to launch fully-owned and managed companies in Saudi Arabia, he said.

FICCI Telangana State Council T Muralidharan said the two countries had established a firm relationship and that Saudi Arabia was a stakeholder in India’s progress through investments, trade and energy.

