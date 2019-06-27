India-Pakistan WC clash becomes most watched TV event

By | Published: 4:45 pm 4:51 pm

Mumbai: The on-field action in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has contributed to a massive growth in viewership in the tournaments first three weeks. The tournament has seen 367 million viewers tuning into Star Network, the official broadcaster of the showpiece event, from across the country with television viewership delivering a record 303 million average impressions for the first three weeks.

The most anticipated clash of World Cup 2019 created history on Indian television. Touted by many as one of India’s most dominant victories over Pakistan, the game had the entire country hooked with a massive 206 million fans tuning in to the Star network alone, versus 172 million viewers who tuned in for the ICC Champions Trophy finale played between the two teams in 2017.

India’s unbeaten World Cup record against Pakistan (7-0) remains intact as the Men in Blue outclassed Pakistan in all departments and got one step closer to the Top 4 of the table. With more than half of the tournament over, fans are yet to find out the final four teams that will battle it out in the semi-finals of the showpiece event. New Zealand, Australia, India and England have a slender lead over the remaining teams in the points table at the moment and look set to advance in the knockout stage, but they have Pakistan and Bangladesh close on their heels which has made the World Cup even more interesting.