Hyderabad: Despite the fact that India is 10 years behind China and South Korea in terms of development, India will be part of High Human Indicators by 2023-24, said member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Dr Shamika Ravi, here on Friday.

Delivering New India Manthan Leadership Talk on the topic ‘From Fragile Five to Fastest Growing Economy’ at the School of Life Sciences auditorium, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Dr Shamika said equal distribution of wealth was another factor that would decide the growth of the country and pointed out that wealth was concentrated in the western and southern parts of the country and hence the focus must shift towards the other parts in order to achieve all round growth.

“Since 2002, Indian economy has really taken off and if more broad reforms are adopted then the growth can touch double digits. In 1965, India, China and South Korea set out with the same per capita income but today South Korea is 10 times richer than India and China is twice as rich as us. Growth is not an abstract concept and it can be seen in short span of time too just as some of you may have witnessed the growth of Indira Nagar near Gachibowli which mushroomed from a small village to an extension of metropolis in the last 12-15 years,” she added.

She also spoke on the health aspects wherein almost 75 per cent of the population are using private hospitals. Poverty in India has also reduced a lot in comparison to countries such as Nigeria and Congo in the last three years. A visiting professor of Economics at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Dr Shamika teaches courses in game theory and microfinance. She is also affiliated with the Financial Access Initiative of New York University.