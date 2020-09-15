India ranks 54th globally in home-price appreciation in Q2

The country has moved down 11 spots in the Global House Price Index, from 43rd rank in Q1 2020, according to latest Knight Frank research

Hyderabad: India has been ranked at the 54th spot amongst the 56 countries and territories, in terms of appreciation in residential real estate prices, with a decline of 1.9 percent year-on-year (YoY). According to Knight Frank’s latest research, the country has moved down 11 spots in the global index, from 43rd rank in the first quarter of 2020 to 54th rank in the second quarter.

The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics.

In the 12-month percentage change for the period Q2 2019 – Q2 2020, Turkey led the annual rankings with prices up 25.7 percent YoY, followed by Luxembourg at 13.9 percent YoY and Lithuania with 12.4 percent YoY. Hong Kong was the weakest-performing territory in Q2, with home prices dipping 2.8 percent YoY.

Mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide rose at an annual rate change of 4.7 per cent on average, compared to Q1 2020 at 4.4 per cent.

European countries occupy eight of the top 10 rankings in Q2 2020, which provides representations from the Baltic and Central and Eastern European nations as well. From the Asia Pacific region, New Zealand and South Korea, which were initially seen to have effectively handled the pandemic, have registered mixed results.

Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India said, “The residential sector has been impacted by low demand across most markets in India. Further, the slowdown due to the pandemic in the global economy has adversely affected the real estate sector and the purchasing power of homebuyers.”

Whilst a lot will depend on when the economy opens up completely, the current softening of prices can be beneficial for the end users to make their purchase decisions. Further, lower home loan interest rate, can provide the right motivation for house purchase, added Baijal.

