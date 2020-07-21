India R&D team top contributor in developing OnePlus ‘Nord’

By | Published: 8:50 pm

New Delhi: As teams across Europe, India and China worked together from homes over Zoom calls to develop OnePlus Nord during the pandemic, it was the R&D centre in Hyderabad that significantly contributed towards developing the key software, including the ultra-wide selfie camera at the front.

According to the company, over 260 employees were given the necessary equipment in their homes to work on Nord and the India R&D team worked closely with the Qualcomm team to ensure effective field-testing measures were implemented for the affordable premium OnePlus Nord devices.

“The team also worked closely with European network operators to test and attain effective 5G network compatibility for OnePlus Nord devices,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday as it launched the device for the India and Europe markets.

The 6GB and 64GB variant of OnePlus Nord will be available for Rs 24,999 in India only.

The 8GB+128GB variant will cost Rs 27,999 and the 12GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 29,999, and both will be available in India as well as Europe markets.

“The OnePlus Nord will be the first OnePlus device to offer a front ultra-wide selfie camera. With this new feature, the OnePlus India R&D team significantly contributed towards the camera app software development as well,” the company informed.

The India team developed software solutions that effectively utilised camera sensors to their high capacity, thereby helping acquire great quality selfies for larger groups.

The OnePlus R&D team in India also worked towards creating improved bokeh and nightscape mode quality for the OnePlus Nord device’s camera, through constant upgrades towards Software Development Kit (SDK).

The R&D team in India also worked closely with global teams towards creating software solutions to enhance Image Quality (IQ) and camera app aspects of the OnePlus Nord.

Furthermore, the India team achieved compatibility with over 100 prominent third-party camera apps for the OnePlus Nord camera that are popular among users.

“The OnePlus R&D team in India worked rigorously, garnering over 500 software builds of the Oxygen OS and conducting a series of software tests to ensure burdenless user experience, before releasing the final software build for the New OnePlus Nord device,” said the company.

Like OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Nord will also be manufactured in India.