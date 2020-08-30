India records highest single-day spike of 78,761 covid-19 cases

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.

By | Published: 10:50 am

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,85,467 active cases followed by Andhra Pradesh which has 97,681 active cases.

Delhi reported total 14,040 active cases while Karnataka has reported 86,465 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to Saturday is 4,14,61,636 including 10,55,027 samples tested yesterday.