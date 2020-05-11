India records over 4,213 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally touches 67,152

By | Published: 10:00 am

New Delhi: India saw the highest spike of 4,213 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total tally up to 67,152, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. At least 97 new fatalities were also reported in a day.

Of the total cases, 44,029 are active and 2,206 are fatalities so far while at least 20,916 people have recovered from the disease.

In Maharashtra, the Covid-19 cases mounted to 22,171, followed by Gujarat that has 8,194 cases and Tamil Nadu reporting 7,204 cases so far.

The state of Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, at least 832, which is followed by Gujarat (493) and Madhya Pradesh (215).

At least 6,923 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious Coronavirus.

States which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (3,814), Madhya Pradesh(3,614) and Uttar Pradesh (3,467).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases, are Andhra Pradesh (19,80), West Bengal (1,939), Punjab (1,823) and Telangana (1,196).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (696), Haryana (703), Jammu and Kashmir (861), Karnataka (848), Kerala (512), Odisha (377), Tripura (150) and Chandigarh (169).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All individuals have been cured in these states/UTs and no casualty reported from here so far.