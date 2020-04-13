India reports 796 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, toll crosses 300 mark

By | Published: 5:25 pm 5:33 pm

New Delhi: With 796 fresh cases of Coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 9,152 including 308 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, here on Monday.

As many as 857 people have recovered from the disease so far, said Aggarwal during the daily media briefing on the Coronavirus. “In one day, 141 people have recovered,” he added. “A total of 9,152 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 308 deaths and 857 people who were COVID-19 positive have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 35 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours,” said Aggarwal.

Aggarwal said the efforts of frontline workers and district administration are showing results in various districts of the country. “The efforts of frontline workers are showing results in various districts of the country. A total of 25 districts of 15 states which had reported cases earlier have contained the spread of Coronavirus as there are no new cases reported from these areas in the last 14 days,” he added.