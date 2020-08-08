India retains 2021 WT20 hosting rights

By | Published: 12:48 am

Dubai: India on Friday retained the right to host the 2021 T20 World Cup while Australia will conduct this year’s postponed edition in 2022, the ICC announced after its board meeting, straightening out a schedule that went topsy-turvy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition had to be postponed because of the raging pandemic, which has severely impacted all sports calendars globally. “The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2020 that was postponed due to Covid-19 will be held in Australia in 2022. India will host the T20 World Cup 2021 as planned,” the ICC stated in a press release.

The global body also confirmed that next year’s women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand has been postponed until February-March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally. ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “We now have absolute clarity on the future of ICC events enabling all of our Members to focus on the rescheduling of lost international and domestic cricket.

However, it was a big setback for the women’s game with the much-awaited World Cup being pushed by a year.

Sawhney said the decision would “give players from every competing nation, the best opportunity to be ready for the world’s biggest stage and there is still a global qualifier to complete to decide the final three teams.

