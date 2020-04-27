India sees highest single-day rise with 1,975 new coronavirus cases

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:13 am

New Delhi: India has recorded the highest one-day rise of 1,975 coronavirus cases as the number of cases climbed to 26,917 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The previous highest single-day jump of 1,752 was recorded on April 24.

The countrywide death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 826 with 47 more fatalities being reported. A total of 5,914 people (21.96 per cent) have recovered from the infection, the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 7,628, followed by Gujarat (3,071), Delhi (2,625), Rajasthan (2,083), Madhya Pradesh (2,096), Uttar Pradesh (1,843), Tamil Nadu (1,821) and Andhra Pradesh(1,097).

Sources in the Union government indicated that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the Prime Minister’s video conference with Chief Ministers could also focus on a “graded” exit from the lockdown. The Centre and the State governments had been giving gradual relaxation in various fields and sectors to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to the people. But some States like Maharashtra are mulling extending the lockdown beyond May 3 in cities such as Mumbai and Pune to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the situation in India was improving as hotspot districts (HSD) were moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD). Vardhan gave this assessment after he visited the Trauma Centre of AIIMS in Delhi to take stock of preparedness to overcome Covid-19 and visited various wards in the isolation facility for the infected patients, a statement from the Ministry said.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also had a detailed video conference with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the States/UTs to review the preparedness for Covid-19 response.

