India set to fire against Windies

Hyderabad: After a much-needed break from the Bangladesh series, which India won 2-1, Indian captain Virat Kohli looked calm and composed during the training session on Thursday. When the three-match series gets underway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Friday, Kohli would want to do what he does the best – win matches for his country.

The Indian team is fielding a near full strength-team, minus injured Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, and they start a shade ahead against the struggling West Indies, who are coming into this series with a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan. The return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav has bolstered the hosts’ bowling unit while their batting look threatening with Kohli in their ranks.

With injured Shikhar Dhawan out of the equation, it is a good chance for KL Rahul to cement his place in the side as an opening partner to Rohit Sharma ahead of next year’s World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia. Not just him. There are a couple of others like Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey trying to establish themselves as middle-order batsmen while struggling Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and young all-rounder Shivam Dube want to make their case for the middle-order slots.

The team management has reposed their faith in Pant, who is aware one more failure could put his place in danger with Sanju Samson lurking around the corner. Samson was included in place of injured Dhawan as the backup wicket-keeper. There is no better time for Pant than against struggling Windies to find his touch.

The bowling department got more lethal with the return of new-ball specialists Bhuvneshwar and Shami. Adding to this, Deepak Chahar, who recorded best bowling figures in T20s with 6/7 in his previous match, has proved to be the best bet with the new ball. With Washington Sundar and Dube in all-rounders’ category, and spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal –uniting after a gap – with Ravindra Jadeja in the pool, the selection will be a good headache for the team management.

In contrast, Windies are short on fire power with no Chris Gayle, Andre Russell or Sunil Narine. However, there is no dearth in talent. In Shimron Hetmyer, Bandon King, Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons, they could be dangerous customers on their day. With captain Kieron Pollard focusing on T20s, the visitors are confident of upsetting India’s plans. Adding to the experience of Sheldon Cottrell and Jason Holder, the presence of new faces in Hayden Walsh and Kesrick Williams give their bowling attack a fresh look.

The match will be closely watched as former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin is making his debut as a cricket administrator. With India looking to sort out their team for the World Cup and Windies hoping to change their fortunes in T20s against India, where they lost last two series 3-0, there is a lot to expect from this match.

