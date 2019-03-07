India SME Forum meet for women entrepreneurs 

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: India SME Forum, which has been functioning for the last 10 years, is holding a two-day Shakti National Convention for women entrepreneurs at NIMSME Campus, Hyderabad. The Forum is also announcing the launch of its Telangana Chapter with Crux Management founder Hema Jain as the founder president.

Hema Jain, president, India SME Forum, Telangana Chapter, said, “The India SME Forum has been involved in advocacy, policy, addressing specific issues and helping the entrepreneurs build capacities. In the two-day national convention that is going to be held in Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday, several successful women entrepreneurs from Telangana and other States will be recognised. ”

The event is expected to see participation from 700 women entrepreneurs from across the country, predominantly from every district of Telangana. While 506- women entrepreneurs will be recognised for their achievement, about 10-15 entrepreneurs will get to share their success stories. The Forum will recognise women who have started their enterprise, built an orgainisation over the years and have brought out innovative products and solutions.

The convention will see participation from both State and Central government officials who will share the policy perspective and intent for SMEs in general and women entrepreneurs in specific. Shailendra Kumar Joshi, chief secretary, Telengana, Ram Mohan Mishra, additional secretary & development commissioner, Ministry of MSME, Mandeep Kaur, joint development commissioner, Ministry of MSME, Prahlad Kakar, chairman India SME Forum, Vinod Kumar, president India SME Forum and Clement Chauvet, chief, Skill and Business Development-UNDP are some of the key officials participating in the event.

Hema said, “Women entrepreneurs in the SME segment need to improve on the usage of internet of things, mobile banking and emerging technologies. The convention will focus on how best practices can be shared among entrepreneurs from different States.”